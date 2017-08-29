KPNX
Hearing set in bid to void critical ruling in Arpaio's case

Joe Arpaio's attorney's filed a motion on Monday to vacate Arpaio's guilty verdict and all other orders related to the case.

Associated Press , KPNX 9:30 PM. MST August 29, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) - The judge who presided over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial says Tuesday that she can't rule on the now-pardoned lawman's bid to throw out her ruling explaining his guilty verdict until prosecutors are given a chance to chime in on the request.

Judge Susan Bolton scheduled an Oct. 4 hearing for lawyers on both sides to argue over Arpaio's request to void the 14-page ruling explaining how she found him guilty.

President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio for his conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case.

He is asking Bolton to formally void the conviction and went further to ask her to throw out her explanation for the verdict.

Bolton said she can't rule on Arpaio's request until prosecutors are given a chance to express their views.

