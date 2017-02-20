Grading Trump on his top 5 campaign promises

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump's latest "First 100 Days" report card compares the president's top five campaign promises with what he's done in his first month in the White House.

We are not grading the daily tweets from the president, though he is averaging six a day.

Promise: "Build the wall."

What he's done: Just five days into his presidency, Trump ordered the construction of a wall on the southern border. The cost will be in the tens of billions, but Americans haven't been told how he'll pay for the wall or get Mexico to pay for it.

Grade on wall: The payment is coming due.

Promise: Trump said he'd repeal and replace Obamacare "right away."

What he's done: We haven't seen Trump's plan. After 60 votes by House Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, we still haven't seen their replacement, either. Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan say it's coming next week.

RELATED: 6 things Ducey wants from Obamacare repeal

Grade on repeal and replace: Wait and see.

Promise: The president vowed to be the "greatest jobs producer God ever created."

What he's done: Arizona got some of those jobs. Intel is hiring up to 3,000 people at a Chandler plant that it mothballed five years ago when sales plummeted. The question is how much corporate hiring was in the works before Trump took office, and how many of these announcements are PR for White House.

Grade on jobs: Businesses are making the boss look good.

ALSO: How does Phoenix think Trump is doing?

Promise: Trump the hotel builder talked a lot about rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure.

What he's done: So far there's some talk, but no action.

Grade on infrastructure: On a scale of one to five shovels, the president gets no shovels yet.

Promise: Trump would scrap President Obama's executive orders.

What he's done: Trump's own executive orders on immigration have had mixed results. Arizona saw the impact of his ramped-up deportations, when a Mesa mother of two was sent back to Mexico. But the courts blocked the president's temporary ban on refugees from Muslim countries. Look for a redo by the White House this week.

Grade: It's been messy, but Trump is doing what he said he'd do.

Bonus grade: The White House issued a two-page, single-spaced memo on the president's accomplishments. Second-to-last -- but a promise that motivated many of his voters -- was the nomination of a solid conservative, Judge Neil Gorsuch, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(© 2017 KPNX)