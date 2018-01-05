Gov. Ducey touts thousands of new jobs, gains in education

Gov. Doug Ducey promised more help for the state's underfunded K-12 schools at a business group's legislative forecast lunch, while also touting the amount of money he's worked to inject into the system in the past three years.

The Republican governor also told about 1,200 business leaders and lawmakers at Friday's Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event that he plans to push the Legislature to act on the opioid crisis. He also wants legislative that will help cut inmate recidivism and the first overhaul of the state's water policy in nearly 30 years.

The governor also touted a development at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport that he said would create more than 10,000 jobs. The development was announced in November but Ducey touted it as new.

The development Ducey referenced is SkyBridge Arizona, which plans to open an air cargo operation. E-commerce companies like Amazon and others that ship to Mexico could clear Mexican customs at the airport, saving money.

A SkyBridge spokesperson said the operation could open in two years and would employ about 600 people -- by 2036. Estimates from SkyBridge say a projected industrial park in the area would create 6,500 jobs by that time, plus 10,000 "indirect" jobs, leaving the estimate at 17,000 jobs -- again, by 2036.

Ducey gives his annual state of the state address on the opening day of the Legislative session Monday.

© 2018 Associated Press