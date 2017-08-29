Gov. Ducey: Support for Arpaio not slap at Arizona Latinos

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his support for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio shouldn't be read as a slap in the face of the state's Latino voters.

The Republican governor on Tuesday would not say whether he backs President Donald Trump's pardon of Arpaio in a case where a judge found him guilty of ignoring a court order. The order required him to stop immigration patrols amid complaints that he was racially profiling Latinos.

RELATED: Arizona leaders react to Trump pardoning Arpaio

But Ducey again called Arpaio a friend and pointed to a statement he issued after Friday's pardon crediting Arpaio with lowering crime.

The governor pushed back when questioned whether backing Arpaio overlooked the Latino population that felt terrorized by the sheriff's immigration patrols.

Ducey said he's stood up for all Arizona citizens.

© 2017 Associated Press