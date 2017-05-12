Gov. Ducey signs Arizona's $9.8 million state budget

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a $9.8 billion state budget providing a $500 pay raise to public school teachers, adding cash bonuses for high-performing K-12 schools and authorizing universities to borrow up to $1 billion for repairs and new construction.

The Republican governor signed the 11-bill package for the fiscal year beginning July 1 on Friday. It also includes an $11 million income tax cut that will net individual taxpayers less than $5 but helps Ducey fulfill a promise to cut taxes every year.

Other provisions include requiring the state to oversee federal family planning money and barring Planned Parenthood Arizona from receiving the $2 million it now receives.

The biggest item is the budget is $4.2 billion for K-12 schools, followed by Medicaid, corrections, universities and social services.

