KPNX
Close

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces he will run for Senate

12 News , KPNX 10:04 AM. MST January 09, 2018

PHOENIX - Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday he will run for Senate.

Arpaio announced the news on Twitter where he has already changed his profile picture to a campaign sign.

The 85-year-old former sheriff of Maricopa County could join the race for the open seat left by Sen. Jeff Flake -- who announced he would not seek re-election.

A longtime supporter of President Trump, Arpaio was pardoned last summer by Trump after he was found guilty of criminal contempt.

Arpaio lost his attempt for a seventh term as Maricopa County sheriff to Paul Penzone.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories