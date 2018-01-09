Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces he will run for Senate

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at his Fountain Hills office Oct. 5, 2017. (Photo: Chris Latella/12 News)

PHOENIX - Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday he will run for Senate.

Arpaio announced the news on Twitter where he has already changed his profile picture to a campaign sign.

The 85-year-old former sheriff of Maricopa County could join the race for the open seat left by Sen. Jeff Flake -- who announced he would not seek re-election.

A longtime supporter of President Trump, Arpaio was pardoned last summer by Trump after he was found guilty of criminal contempt.

Arpaio lost his attempt for a seventh term as Maricopa County sheriff to Paul Penzone.

I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again. https://t.co/ANppBdDOtp — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 9, 2018

