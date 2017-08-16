Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer appears on Don Lemon's show. (Photo: CNN screenshot)

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer came to the defense of President Donald Trump and his remarks on Charlottesville saying he said "nothing wrong."

On Tuesday night, she appeared on Don Lemon's show against commentator Ana Navarro.

Lemon asked her if she was ashamed of the president's comments that the violence was the fault of both sides.

"No, absolutely not," she said. "I was not ashamed. He took the bull by the horn and spoke from his heart. I think this relentless reporting and this relentless attacking of him is not serving our country or issues that we talk about well. I think it's overburdensome I'm feeling that the people of America, of the United States particularly, have about had it."

When asked specifically about white nationalist organizations like the KKK, Brewer responded, "You know Don, I am old. I am 72 years old. I've lived through a lot of this. I've denounced the Ku Klux Klan. I think they are terrible. I think what happened in Charlottesville is horrible, but the fact of the matter is that there were groups there from the far-left and the far-right. Call it what you want. Call it the KKK -- I'm sure it was them -- they had torches. And then on the left, you had Antifa. They were there with clubs, too."

You can see the entire exchange below:

