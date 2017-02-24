Florida bill aims for responsible use of food stamps

TAMPA - Hilary Owens is one of the 3.2 million Floridians relying on government assistance to purchase food.

“It would be near impossible to feed my family without it,” said Owens, who gets $300 a month loaded onto a food stamp card as part of the government’s SNAP Program. But with a family of five, Owens says that’s only about half of what they spend on groceries, saying the difference comes out of her husband’s paycheck.

She says finding good bargains and choosing items that are nutritious are equally important.

“I think the kids should have fresh fruits available for snacking on,” Owens said as she picked out the apples that were the least expensive.

But Owens admits not everyone on SNAP uses the program responsibly.

“They have Hostess snacks and cookies and chips and soda pops and tons of different things in their cart and that’s what they’re throwing on the food stamp card. So yeah, there are people who abuse the system.”

That’s why state representative Ralph Massullo of Lecanto is proposing a bill which would prohibit using food stamps to purchase sugary soda and packaged candy, both items which, experts agree, contribute to high occurrences of obesity and diabetes. “If we have a program paid for by the taxpayers that makes people unhealthy, that increases the healthcare costs of medical care going forward,” said Massullo in an interview from Tallahassee. “That’s not a successful program.” Pedatrician Dr. Denise Edwards is with USF Health and agrees that frequently drinking soda over time can lead to an increased risk of obesity. “You take away one can of soda every day, and in a month you’ll lose a pound without making any other changes at all just from the amount of sugar and calories,” said Dr. Edwards. While Owens admits she too uses her SNAP card to purchase soda and snacks like popcorn for movie night, she doesn’t think the government should try to control what she feeds to her kids.< “For those trying to do the best they can, it does take away the opportunity the sometimes have that special treat.” But public health experts disagree. “All public money that is earmarked for health and welfare should be used to improve health and welfare,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health policy expert from the University of South Florida. He says it’s the government’s responsibility to make sure taxpayer funds are being used for their intended purpose. “It’s one thing what you want to do with your own money, but when its public money, there should be some restrictions as to how that should be used.”

