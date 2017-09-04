DACA supporters to hold vigil outside Phoenix ICE headquarters

Volunteers from The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) protest in defense of DACA with banners and placards over a freeway in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

PHOENIX - Community and faith leaders are set to hold a vigil Monday night for the 800,000 "Dreamers" who could lose their option to live in the United States Tuesday if President Trump goes through with ending DACA.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) protects from deportation those who were crossed borders illegally into the United States as children.

Trump is expected to end the program in an announcement Tuesday.

There are an estimated 28,000 DACA recipients in the state of Arizona alone, and ending the program could have harmful effects on Arizona's economy.

The vigil is slated for 7 p.m. outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix.

Organizers also said the vigil will recognize the victims of Hurricane Harvey in prayer.

© 2017 KPNX-TV