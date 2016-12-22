Congressman, Phoenix city councilwoman to split up

Ruben and Kate Gallego. (Photos: House Democrats and City of Phoenix websites)

PHOENIX (AP) - Two of Arizona's elected officials are calling it quits in their marriage.

Phoenix City Council member Kate Gallego announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday that she is splitting with U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.

The Democrats are expecting a child in January.

The congressman's spokesman confirmed the news and said the only comment would be from a social media post in which Gallego said he was sad to announce the ending of the marriage.

The Gallegos rose up the ranks politically in the past few years. Ruben Gallego, a former state representative, was elected to Congress in 2014. Kate Gallego was elected to Phoenix City Council in 2013.

The couple has asked for privacy.

