Congressman David Schweikert heads to Washington D.C.

PHOENIX - Inside Terminal 4 on Monday morning, Congressman David Schweikert (R) was grabbing his airplane ticket.
Accompanied by his wife, Joyce, and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Olivia, the Arizona politician was heading to Washington, D.C.
"We have brand-new office space so we will see how that is getting set up," he said, "and then at 5:30 D.C. time we will actually begin a Congress meeting on the adoption of new rules for the next Congress. Then we get sworn in."
"It is going to be fascinating," he said. "Great frustrations the last two years. You would come up with ideas and you would work on legislation and then you would get these memos saying don't bother anymore. What happens when you actually work on these very difficult policy decisions and you actually have a chance of the president signing it when it gets to his desk."
