Bill to raise Arizona smoking age clears committee

PHOENIX - A bill that would raise the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in Arizona has cleared the House Health Committee and is one step closer to becoming law.

HB 2335 was inspired by a similar law passed in Cottonwood, in northern Arizona. The town raised the legal age for consuming and buying tobacco products to 21 in May of 2016.

Since then, the advocates -- all teenagers -- who helped enact the Cottonwood law, say they've seen teen smoking decline in the town.

"It's actually gone down tremendously," Noemy Cervantes said.

Raising the minimum age to 21, Cervantes said, creates a divide between those who can buy tobacco and those who are looking to start using it. 21-year-olds, she said, are less likely to socialize with 18-year-olds or younger teens. The thinking goes that they then are less likely to be exposed to smoking.

HB 2335 also includes electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. Aaron Saper, of Vape Escapes in north Phoenix, said he doesn't believe raising the age will have much of an impact.

"Nine out of 10 smokers start before 18 anyway," Saper said.

Saper said the majority of his customers took up vaping as a way to quit smoking. He's worried about what happens to current 18-year-old smokers who want to quit as well, but can't buy vaping supplies until they turn 21.

"It's going to be harder for them to try and find avenues to quit," Saper said.

