Ashton Kutcher, John McCain seal bromance with a kiss

While speaking in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington D.C. Wednesday, actor Ashton Kutcher shared a little moment with one particular senior Arizona senator.
Sen. John McCain thanked Kutcher for his testimony and his efforts to combat human trafficking before taking a playful jab at the Hollywood star.
"Ashton, you were better looking in the movies," he said.
And with a smile, Kutcher blew him a kiss as laughter filled the room.
Here's a GIF of Ashton Kutcher blowing a kiss at @SenJohnMcCain, because this year isn't already weird enough: pic.twitter.com/64U8EGMc4p— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 15, 2017
Watch their full interaction:
.@SenJohnMcCain: "Ashton, you were better looking in the movies." pic.twitter.com/Mn1iZM1kMa— CSPAN (@cspan) February 15, 2017
