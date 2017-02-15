Ashton Kutcher, John McCain seal bromance with a kiss

Sen. John McCain and actor Ashton Kutcher share a moment on Capitol Hill. Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

While speaking in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington D.C. Wednesday, actor Ashton Kutcher shared a little moment with one particular senior Arizona senator.

Sen. John McCain thanked Kutcher for his testimony and his efforts to combat human trafficking before taking a playful jab at the Hollywood star.

"Ashton, you were better looking in the movies," he said.

And with a smile, Kutcher blew him a kiss as laughter filled the room.

Here's a GIF of Ashton Kutcher blowing a kiss at @SenJohnMcCain, because this year isn't already weird enough: pic.twitter.com/64U8EGMc4p — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 15, 2017

Watch their full interaction:

