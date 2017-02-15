KPNX
Ashton Kutcher, John McCain seal bromance with a kiss

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 3:37 PM. MST February 15, 2017

While speaking in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington D.C. Wednesday, actor Ashton Kutcher shared a little moment with one particular senior Arizona senator.

Sen. John McCain thanked Kutcher for his testimony and his efforts to combat human trafficking before taking a playful jab at the Hollywood star.

"Ashton, you were better looking in the movies," he said.

And with a smile, Kutcher blew him a kiss as laughter filled the room.

 

Watch their full interaction:

 

 

