KPNX
Close

Arpaio thanks Trump for pardon, asks supporters to help with legal fees

12 News , KPNX 7:32 PM. MST August 25, 2017

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio thanked his President Donald Trump and his loyal supporters Friday night after the president pardoned him, relieving him of any punishment for the guilty verdict in a criminal contempt case.

Arpaio said via Twitter that he was "humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump," for whom he campaigned ahead of the 2016 election.

ALSO: Arizona leaders react to Trump's pardon of Arpaio

Arpaio then thanked his supporters and asked them to help him pay for legal fees related to the case.

Arpaio and Trump have been kindred spirits in some of their fringe beliefs, most prominently the investigation into Barack Obama's citizenship and birthplace during his time as president.

They also are both immigration hard-liners. Arpaio was a strong proponent of Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories