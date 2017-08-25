Arpaio thanks Trump for pardon, asks supporters to help with legal fees

Joe Arpaio listened as the then President-elect Donald Trump spoke at a rally back on Jan. 26, 2016 in Iowa. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio thanked his President Donald Trump and his loyal supporters Friday night after the president pardoned him, relieving him of any punishment for the guilty verdict in a criminal contempt case.

Arpaio said via Twitter that he was "humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump," for whom he campaigned ahead of the 2016 election.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump. I look fwd to putting this chapter behind me and helping to #MAGA — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

Arpaio then thanked his supporters and asked them to help him pay for legal fees related to the case.

I also thank my loyal supporters, who stood shoulder to shoulder w/ me in this fight, and throughout my career. For those who are asking . . — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

..how they can con't to help, a donation to my Legal fund go directly to paying off legal fees from this fight https://t.co/wM6SDLLxEN — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

Arpaio and Trump have been kindred spirits in some of their fringe beliefs, most prominently the investigation into Barack Obama's citizenship and birthplace during his time as president.

They also are both immigration hard-liners. Arpaio was a strong proponent of Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico.

