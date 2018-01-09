Arpaio 'not concerned' about Senate opponents, sheriff race loss

Former Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, speaking in a one on one interview with 12 News. Photo 12 News

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz.- Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he’s running for the U.S. Senate to support President Trump and the people of Arizona who stayed along his side.

The 85 year-old gave 12 News the first on-camera interview to talk about his big announcement and said he made the decision just days before coming out with the news.

Arpaio said about a month and a half ago, a newspaper called him and asked about his political future.

“I don’t know. If I did, I wouldn’t know what office to run for,” said Arpaio about his response he gave at the time of the question.

The former sheriff said Tuesday he decided to run for Senate after the support he started receiving to consider the spot.

Arpaio said he wants to utilize his long-lasting law enforcement experience as well as his time as a small business owner and operator to help make the nation safer, stronger and more prosperous.

The Republican candidate already lost his last political race for Maricopa County Sheriff.

“I’m not concerned about that,” he said.

Arpaio’s answer was the same when asked about his political opponents running for the same Senate seat.

He already had a couple signs on display in his Fountain Hills office that read “We need Sheriff Joe Arpaio in DC.”

The new candidate for U.S. Senate spent Tuesday morning doing phone interviews as they came in. Camera crews also lined up to speak to the former sheriff as he took them one by one.

His campaign manager, Chad M. Willems, said Arpaio filed his paperwork Tuesday to run for Senate.

