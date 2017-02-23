Arizona's Gosar moves town hall event to telephone; protesters march

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ 4th District) (Photo: 12 News)

Demonstrators are marching Thursday evening in Gold Canyon, where Congressman Paul Gosar (R-4) had scheduled a town hall-type event during the legislative recess.

Gosar has since changed the "conversation" from a physical event to a telephone appointment after many Republican legislators have seen intense reaction from community members at their town hall events.

Gosar was the only Arizona Republican representative to schedule a town hall during the legislative recess.

It was expected to be a conversation between Gosar, who represents Flagstaff and Virginia Rep. Dave Brat.

Dozens of protesters showed up to the Best Western in Gold Canyon, where the event was originally scheduled, to show they were upset they wouldn't have a chance to see Gosar face-to-face.

The congressman's website says the tele-town hall will run from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, using the phone number 855-840-6970.

(© 2017 KPNX)