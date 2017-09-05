Arizona senators react to DACA announcement

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Will Irma be a Category 6 hurricane?
-
Toddler falls to his death in Sedona
-
California kidnap victim found safe in Nevada
-
Is ASU becoming Amazon of higher education?
-
Crow's message to students and staff about DACA
-
Kidnapped woman seen twice in Arizona
-
Hot Shots Week 2
-
Trump plans to end DACA
-
East Corbett under level 3 evacuation order
-
Young child dies after suffering at least a 50 foot fall near Sedona
More Stories
-
Arizona Air National Guard: F-16 has crashed near SaffordSep. 5, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Trump winds down DACA program for undocumented immigrantsSep. 5, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Apache Junction principal arrested for posting ad…Sep. 5, 2017, 3:29 p.m.