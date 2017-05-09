Arizona Sen. John McCain 'disappointed' by Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey

John McCain in front of an American flag.

John McCain is none too happy to to see James Comey go.

The Arizona senator has clashed with President Donald Trump throughout Trump's campaign and first several months in office.

He released this statement condemning the president's firing of the FBI director shortly after it was announced Tuesday afternoon:

“While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office. James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances. I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee.”

READ: President Trump's full letter to James Comey

McCain has pushed for more investigation into any possible Trump campaign and administration ties to Russia.

People on both sides of the aisle have criticized Comey in recent months, largely centering around the investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email server.

© 2017 KPNX-TV