Arizona Sen. Flake wants more details of Trump's calls for border wall

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (L) and Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) (R) attend a lunch with members of Congress hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

PHOENIX (AP) - Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't be able to say whether he'd support President Donald Trump's border wall until he knows whether the president wants to build a brick-and-mortar structure or instead erect a combination of fencing and other barriers.

The president threatened earlier this week at a rally in Phoenix to shut down the federal government unless the gridlocked Congress agrees to build a border wall.

Flake questioned the wisdom of constructing a wall in a landscape that includes flat desert, rolling hills, canyons, mountains and waterways -- all of which present unique challenges.

Trump has recently criticized Flake and expressed support for his primary challenger.

Flake commented about Trump's call for a wall after holding a Senate subcommittee hearing in Phoenix on an unrelated subject.

