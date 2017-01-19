Who's going, who's not: Arizona political figures at Trump's inauguration

A general view shows the West side of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Dozens of House Democrats have vowed to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.

In Arizona, that includes two elected officials.

Here's a list of the Arizona political figures who are boycotting, as well as those who are attending, Inauguration Day:

NOT GOING

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Tucson)

He announced Jan. 13 he would boycott the inauguration.

“My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office, or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy," he said, "but as an individual act – yes, of defiance – at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration."

Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-7)

He announced Jan. 17 he would not be attending the inauguration out of protest.

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents & civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 17, 2017

Going

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01)

He announced in a release Wednesday that he would attend the inauguration.

“The peaceful transfer of power from one president to another is a hallmark of our democracy,” he said. “I will be attending the inauguration this week, and I will maintain my open door policy to work with anyone, regardless of party, to move our country forward.”

Gov. Doug Ducey

Arizona's governor flew out Wednesday -- accompanied by his wife -- to Washington. He plans to return to the state on Saturday.

Great to see my good friend, VP-Elect @mike_pence tonight. Looking forward to your inauguration on Friday. pic.twitter.com/i82PaOjNBW — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 19, 2017

Former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday that he was "looking forward" to his trip to Washington, adding the trip would "bring back many memories."

Heading to DC tonight, been invited by the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Will be at many events inc. concert, ceremony, parade and ball — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 18, 2017

State Treasurer Jeff DeWitt

The state treasurer of Arizona and the Trump campaign's chief operating officer will be in Washington on Inauguration Day.

State Rep. Phil Lovas

Trump’s Arizona campaign chairman will be in attendance on Friday.

ALSO GOING: Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. John McCain, Former Gov. Jan Brewer, Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, Rep. Anthony Kern of Glendale, Rep. Maria Syms of Paradise Valley.

