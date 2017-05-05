Arizona Legislature passes state budget, now headed to Ducey's desk

Photo: Thinkstock

PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on the debate and votes on the proposed $9.8 billion Arizona budget (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

The state Board of Regents is applauding legislative approval of a program that will allow the state's public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.

Legislative approval of the program early Friday morning as part of a new state new budget sends it to Gov. Doug Ducey, who championed the university financing measure.

Regents President Eileen Klein says the program will make possible new research and education facilities while addressing a critical backlog of repairs, renovations and upgrades to existing facilities.

Klein says it represents "a true investment for the future of our state."

3:55 a.m.

The Arizona House has passed the budget package, and it now moves on to the desk of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his anticipated signature.

The last of the budget's 11 bills passed early Friday morning.

Earlier Friday, The House approved the university bonding measure on a tight vote.

The Arizona Senate had approved a $9.8 billion state budget package, including a contentious program that will allow the state's public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.

12:55 a.m.

The Arizona Senate has approved a $9.8 billion state budget package, including a contentious program that will allow the state's public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.

The House also approved the university bonding measure on a tight vote and was just a few certain votes away from also approving the 11-bill budget package early Friday.

If the House passes the budget package as expected, then it will head to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his anticipated signature.

Democrats withheld support from the university bonding proposal because they wanted a full restoration of welfare cuts Ducey approved in 2015 and a 4 percent teacher pay raise. They got neither, and seven Senate Democrats ended up backing the bonding plan.

