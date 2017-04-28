Arizona lawmaker: Low-paid teachers have long summer for 2nd jobs

PHOENIX - Arizona House Majority Leader John Allen explained his vote this week to lower teacher-certification standards, in a sprawling five-minute speech on the state of teaching.
Allen rejected any legislative responsibility for Arizona's last-in-the-nation teacher pay.
But he endorsed the idea of teachers getting second jobs.
"The idea that somehow we are torturing somebody if they have a second job is just ridiculous," the Scottsdale Republican said, "and they have a long summer."
