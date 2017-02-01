Arizona House OKs 'snake shot' use in cities

A snake. (Photo: Image Source Pink via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - The Arizona House has approved legislation allowing city residents to shoot rats or snakes using small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets.

The proposed law would allow anyone to shoot the tiny shotgun shells inside city limits, even if they aren't trying to kill a snake.

Wednesday's 35-25 vote fell along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed to Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence's proposal.

The proposal amends a landmark 2000 law aimed at celebratory gunfire enacted following the 1999 death of a Phoenix teen struck by a stray bullet.

Opponents say House Bill 2022 encourages firearm use in populated areas and puts people at risk as they approach venomous snakes. Lawrence says it's about gun rights.

It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

