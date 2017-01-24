Arizona GOP lawmaker again pushes guns in public buildings bill

A man pulling a gun out of his jacket. (Photo: vectorarts via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - A Republican lawmaker is again pushing a proposal to allow concealed-carry permits holders to carry guns into some public buildings.

Senate Bill 1243 by Sen. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills awaits it first Senate hearing.

The proposal comes after a bill Kavanagh pushed last year failed to pass. Efforts in previous years also failed.

The legislation would require operators of public establishments to allow permit-holders to carry their firearms unless they employ security guards and metal detectors at entrances. Courtrooms, federal buildings, high schools and universities and the Maricopa Medical Center are exempt.

Kavanagh said Tuesday that people screened for weapons permits can be trusted in public buildings. Democratic Sen. Steve Farley says there are plenty of buildings without screenings where guns should be banned.

