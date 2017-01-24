Arizona gas tax bump on the way?

A hand holding a gas pump. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - If an Arizona lawmaker gets his wish, we may be paying more at the pump next year.

"To keep our highways and bridges safe, there's no other option," said State Representative Noel Campbell.

His plan is to raise our gas tax by more than 33 percent.

Right now, there are still a few places around the Valley you can find gas for under $2 a gallon. The slow rise comes as Campbell is starting to promote and attempt to convince fellow lawmakers to support his plan.

The gas tax increase would cost drivers about two to three bucks more every time they fill up. Campbell hopes improved freeways and widening certain congested areas will offset the frustration with having to pay more for gas.

"It's not personal," Campbell said. "I don't want to raise taxes but there is no other way."

Many drivers questioned about the idea of an increased gas tax had no idea what Arizona drivers pay now.

"I couldn't tell you," said one driver. "I have absolutely no clue."

Our current gas tax is 18 cents a gallon which ranks as one if huge lowest in the U.S. A 10-cent increase would put us the upper third.

"We need to raise revenues to take care of our roads, bridges and infrastructure," said Campbell.

Our last tax hike was in the early 1990s.

Campbell says the tax would bring in about 285 million a year, "I don't think 10 cents a gallon is that horrible, I really don't," said Campbell.

For every 15,000 miles, assuming you get 25 miles per gallon, you'd pay an extra $60 a year.

"I think that's fair," said one driver. "I can see the benefits if they do the improvements."

Even Representative Campbell admits his idea is a long shot but he'll continue to work toward gaining support for it.

(© 2017 KPNX)