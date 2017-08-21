Arizona Democrats say they're concerned about Trump visit

US Rep. Ruben Gallego speaks at a Democratic press conference Aug. 21 in Phoenix ahead of President Donald Trump's rally the following day. (Photo: 12 News)

Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said he's fearful that neo-Nazis and others will stir trouble, although he said he trusts the Phoenix police will do their best.

Jevin Hodge, vice chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party, said Trump's "racially inflammatory" rhetoric is not welcome in Arizona.

WHO'S GOING: Vice President Mike Pence

WHO'S NOT: Joe Arpaio, Gov. Doug Ducey

He said Arizonans have moved away from racism and that they will stand up to bigotry.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the Charlottesville protests that turned deadly after white nationalists who were protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statute clashed with counter-protesters. Trump blamed both sides.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when a young man associated with racist ideology plowed his car into the counter-protesters.

