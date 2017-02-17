Arizona congressional reps avoid town halls on break

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego is the only member of Arizona's delegation holding a town hall meeting while Congress is out of session. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Following a series of boisterous Republican-held town halls across the country, Arizona's congressional delegation has few plans for public events in their home districts next week, their first extended break since President Donald Trump's inauguration four weeks ago.



Protesters have swarmed town halls in Wisconsin, California, Utah and other states with concerns about the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives adjourn Friday until Monday, Feb. 27. Many members will return to their home districts for a week.



12 News checked on the plans of Arizona's members of Congress:

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego of Phoenix is the only member who's scheduled a town hall for next Wednesday.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar of Flagstaff will hold a "conversation" with Virginia Rep. Dave Brat next Thursday in Gold Canyon. The event its open to the public but it's not clear whether Gosar and Brat will take questions.

Brat was criticized by constituents last month for not holding a town hall in his home district of Richmond, Virginia.

Brat was recorded on camera saying, "Since Obamacare and these issues have come up, the women are in my grill no matter where I go." He now plans to hold a town hall Tuesday.



Liberal groups are planning to attend Gosar's town hall and others around the country.

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema of Phoenix will hold a regularly scheduled "Kyrsten in Your Community" event in March. A date or location haven't been set.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva of Tucson will hold seven roundtables next week in four cities throughout Arizona, said Dan Lindner, his communications director.

Tucson Republican Martha McSally has no plans for a town hall.



When McSally was confronted with a petition of 1,000 signatures requesting a town hall, she said the goal was "trapping people in a political ambush for political theater," according to the Arizona Daily Star.

She has been invited to a town hall next week at a Tucson church.

Spokespeople for four other members of Arizona's delegation - Democrat Tom O'Halleran of Sedona and Republicans Andy Biggs of Gilbert, David Schweikert of Scottsdale and Trent Franks of Glendale have no plans for a town hall.

Sen. Jeff Flake's Arizona office said there were no plans for a town hall.

According to Politico, Sen. John McCain left Washington before the Senate adjourned Friday to attend a security conference in Munich.

McCain skipped a scheduled confirmation vote on President Trump's nominee for EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt.

(© 2017 KPNX)