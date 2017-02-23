Arizona bill requiring 50-minute recess advances to Senate

Arizona is still rock bottom when it comes to average teacher salaries. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - A freshman state representative is the author of a bill that would require recess time for some students. And it is making its way through the ranks of the state legislature.

House Bill 2082 passed 39-20 in a vote Tuesday. It will now have to pass the Arizona Senate before making its way to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

Jesus Rubalcava (D, District 4) introduced the bill early in this year's legislative session.

He said, while play time may seem trivial on the surface, there are benefits.

"It will take away from instruction time," said Rubalcava. "Research states, after 45 minutes of instruction, kids shut down. Quality instruction over quantity is the intent of this bill."

The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees there is a benefit to interrupting the classroom.

Play time makes students more attentive, more productive, and better at socializing, according to studies the academy cited.

If it passes, it would require all schools in the state or provide a minimum of 50 minutes of supervised but unstructured recess to student from kindergarten to fifth grade.

You can view the whole proposal on the Arizona State Legislature's website.

The bill would also require the parent of a student to be notified before a teacher or other educator were to remove some of that recess time as a form of punishment.

We asked you, our viewers, to submit your questions about this bill.

Many of you express concerns of not enough time in the classroom, a lack of interest in providing music or art for students or wondering if the 50-minute requirement might be too much for a bare minimum.

We took them directly to the lawmaker himself to answer. See his responses in the video above.

(© 2017 KPNX)