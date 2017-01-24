Anti-abortion video highlights Arizona Planned Parenthood clinic

A screenshot from Live Action's video takedown of Planned Parenthood. (Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

An anti-abortion activist known for a provocative undercover video at a Phoenix abortion clinic is out with a new video that claims Planned Parenthood leaders have lied about providing prenatal care at their health centers.

The chief executive of Planned Parenthood's Arizona affiliate shot back that the activist's claim is "fake news": The organization doesn't provide prenatal care.

Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, posted a three-minute video Tuesday containing abbreviated clips of Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards and the CEO of the Michigan chapter.

Richards and the other executive say the words "prenatal care" in ways that might suggest Planned Parenthood offers the service, but never say the service is provided. (12 News has asked Live Action for the full video or transcripts of the speeches.)

The video then cuts to Live Action's recorded calls to Planned Parenthood affiliates, asking whether they provide prenatal care.

The first response is from a clinic in Tempe: "We don't offer pre-natal care here. Planned Parenthood offers abortions so they don't offer pre-natal care," the Planned Parenthood staffer says.

"These people invented these alternative facts or fake news," said Howard, who has led the Arizona affiliate for 10 years. "They are taking us to task for something we never said we did, and trying to manufacture a controversy out of it."

Howard said one of the Richards video clips was taken from a 2016 speech where she was speaking in place of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, about things Clinton would do as president.

"I have every reason to believe they cut and pasted the tape to come up with what they wanted," Howard said.

Planned Parenthood's website doesn't list prenatal care among its services.

"In my 20 years in Arizona, we have referred (patients) for prenatal care but have never provided it directly," Howard said.

Live Action says it contacted 91 facilities in all, and five said they provided prenatal care.

Howard acknowledged that some Planned Parenthood affiliates offer prenatal care.

"With 630 health centers, among all these locations, I have no doubt there are health centers that provide prenatal care up to pregnancy," he said.

Four years ago, Rose released an undercover video at a Phoenix abortion clinic that her group claimed showed the clinic was breaking laws for late-term abortions.

Rose later led a protest outside the Phoenix clinic.

Live Action's video release Tuesday comes as abortion opponents pressure President Trump and Congress to defund Planned Parenthood.

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to permanently ban taxpayer funding for abortions.

