4 biggest moments from President Trump's speech in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Just about everywhere you go in the Valley and in Arizona, people are still talking about President Donald Trump’s campaign rally from Tuesday night.

For 75 minutes at the Phoenix Convention Center, President Trump often sounded like Candidate Trump. So, 12 News is counting down four of the top moments from the rally.

4. 'Fake news'

For more than 10 minutes, President Trump railed against the media. His verbal assault included some of his most talked- and tweeted-about targets -- the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN.



“These are truly dishonest people,” President Trump said. “And not all of them. Not all of them. You have some very good reporters. You have some good journalists. But for the most part these are really dishonest people. They're bad people. I'm really doing this to show you how damn dishonest these people are.”

3. 'Blacks for Trump' man

Throughout the president’s speech, there was one man in the crowd who caught most of the country's attention -- Maurice Symonette.



He’s from Miami and tells 12 News he flew in for the president's campaign rally Tuesday morning, waited in line for hours and was not paid to be there.



And it's not the first time. Symonette was behind then-candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Lakeland, Florida last October.



But The Washington Post is reporting Symonette is a radical fringe activist, who has criticized former President Barack Obama, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey. The story also says Symonette was charged, then acquitted for conspiracy to commit two murders in the 1990s.

2. Attacking Arizona’s senators

“'Please, please Mr. President, don't mention any names.' So, I won't,” President Trump said during the rally, mimicking GOP leaders. However, that certainly didn’t stop him from criticizing Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.

The president started with Sen. McCain for voting against a repeal of Obamacare last month.

“One vote away,” the president said. “And I won’t mention any names.”



Minutes later, the president went on to say this about Sen. Jeff Flake -- who didn't support Mr. Trump's presidential campaign and criticized him in a new book.



“And nobody wants me to talk about your other senator, who's weak on borders, weak on crime. So I won't talk about him,” President Trump said, though he did name Sen. Flake in a tweet Wednesday morning.



1. “Aren’t too many people protesting outside…”

That’s what President Donald Trump said as his campaign rally started. But 12 News showed the protesters throughout the president’s speech.

Some had been there all day and were peaceful, while others stayed well into the night as the protests turned violent. Phoenix police say protesters began throwing rocks, bottles and even gas at them. So police responded with tear gas, pepper balls and OC spray.

These confrontations went on for hours. Four protesters were arrested and eventually the crowds dispersed.

