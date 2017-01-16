27 House members to boycott Trump inauguration, including Arizona's Grijalva

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months, a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, joining more than two dozen other elected representatives who plan to boycott the event.

Grijalva said his absence is not meant to be a sign of disrespect to the office, but a show of support to "millions of millions of Americans" disrespected by the incoming Trump administration.

The boycott started after Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) said he would not be attending, calling Trump an "illegitimate" president. Lewis cited reports of Russian interference in the election as evidence that Trump is not a legitimate president, saying he would not accept Trump's legitimacy until a full investigation was completed.

Trump fired back on Twitter, saying Lewis, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, was "all talk, talk talk - no action."

More than two dozen House members joined the boycott after those two tweets.

But it's not the first, or even the most successful, boycott of a presidential inauguration.

ASU presidential historian Brooks Simpson said 80 congressmen boycotted Richard Nixon's first inauguration. And three presidents, John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson, each boycotted the inauguration of their own successors.

"There's something bitter and visceral about the opposition to Trump," Simpson said. "It's in part understandable, given that Trump's own comments about people have been bitter and visceral."

No other member of Arizona's congressional delegation has said they will not attend the inauguration, but Sen. Jeff Flake's office sent a press release saying his office staff would be working that day. A spokesperson would not explain if it was unusual for office staff to work on Inauguration Day.

Here's the list of elected representatives who have said they are boycotting the inauguration:

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (Illinois)

Rep. Katherine Clark (Massachusetts)

Rep. Jared Huffman (California)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (Oregon)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (New York)

Rep. Barbara Lee (California)

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Arizona)

Rep. Lacy Clay (Missouri)

Rep. Jose Serrano (New York)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (California)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (Oregon)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (New York)

Rep. Mark Takano (California)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (New York)

Rep. Ted Lieu (California)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (New York)

Rep. Judy Chu (California)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Washington)

Rep. John Conyers (Michigan)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (California)

Rep. Mark Pocan (Wisconsin)

Rep. Marcia Fudge (Ohio)

Rep. Maxine Waters (California)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (California)

Rep. Karen Bass (California)

Rep. Keith Ellison (Minnesota)

