Police: Naked man kills Post Office supervisor over the weekend

Crime scene at Post Office in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo: WCMH)

Police say a naked United States Postal Service employee under investigation shot and killed two other employees in Ohio.

The man shot a supervisor to death early Saturday morning at a post office in Dublin, Ohio before attacking and killing another supervisor at her home, police said.

According to documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court, postal employees told police they saw 24-year-old suspect Deshaune Stewart naked in the sorting bay. He was pointing a handgun at 52-year-old postal supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsey, according to documents.

One of the witnesses said he saw Stewart, a post office employee, shoot Herrera-Dempsey twice, once while standing and once when the victim was on the ground, and then allegedly fled.

Stewart faces an aggravated murder charge for Herrera-Dempsey's death and a murder charge for the death of another victim who he reportedly shot and killed at an apartment complex Saturday.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said Stewart was under investigation at his job.

"One was his supervisor, the other was an investigator who was investigating him for some type of misconduct," said Sicilian. "There had been some type of investigation into his misconduct and it had culminated and to possibly him being terminated and this was apparently his response was very violent."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2BCXsiN

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM