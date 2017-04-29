Police looking for robber who put knife to clerk's neck

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are looking for these two men who robbed the CVS on 35th Ave. and Glendale on April 18, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are hoping you can help catch two men who robbed CVS, including one who put a knife to a clerk's neck.

The robbery began as soon as the two men walked into the CVS on 35th Avenue and Glendale on April 18, 2017.

"Two suspects come in and they both have knives," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness. And the first suspect hops over the pharmacy counter with his knife."

Next, Sgt. Rothschild said the man stole a large amount of diabetic testing strips.

"This is not an item that is commonly stolen, " Sgt. Rothschild said. And because they stole a bunch of them, we don't know if it was for personal use, if it was for a family or is something that's being sold on the street."

But before this man could get away with the strips, a clerk tried to lock the front doors. That's when the second man took matters into his own hands.

"He reaches in his pocket, he takes out his knife -- it was very intentional -- then he puts it up or near the clerk's neck. If the clerk had just turned wrong, this could've ended in a very different way, " Sgt. Rothschild said.

The clerk ended up being OK.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the two robbers.

If you know who they are, you're asked to contact Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV