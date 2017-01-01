KPNX
Police ID person killed in collision, teen arrested in connection to crash

12 News , KPNX 3:57 PM. MST January 01, 2017

PHOENIX - One person is dead following a crash early early Sunday morning near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix police identified the victim as Dale Curtis, 61.

Police say officers responded to the collision shortly after 1 a.m.

Witnesses said the car that caused the crash had been traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights off.

Investigators say the driver, a 17-year-old, attempted to leave the scene but was quickly located and taken into custody after showing signs of impairment.

He was booked on several charges, including suspicion of manslaughter.

Three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, were also involved in the wreck.

Their injuries are said to be serious, but all are expected to survive.

Officers also say the 17-year-old arrested, is also suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

