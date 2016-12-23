Derrick Thompson boooking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of terrorism was planning a "lone wolf" attack, according to court documents released Friday.

Derrick Thompson, 30, was charged with weapons misconduct and assisting a criminal syndicate. In this case, investigators wrote that ISIS fits the definition of a criminal syndicate.

According to court documents, investigators obtained Thompson's search history from Google through a court order. That history allegedly revealed searches for martyrdom, Midnight Mass and hundreds of searches for guns, ammunition and silencers.

Investigators also wrote Thompson has tried to arrange to buy a handgun from a man on Backpage.com. Thompson is a felon and is not allowed to possess a gun.

The documents do not show how or why police came to investigate Thompson, only that they believe he was planning some sort of "lone wolf" style attack.

