Pima County elected official criticized for 'white and proud' Facebook comment

Pima County Supervisor, Ally Miller (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. - An elected Pima County official is being criticized for a race-related comment on Facebook following Saturday's violent events in Charlottesville, VA.

Using her personal profile, Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller posted a comment on another person’s thread, saying, “I'm sick and tired of being hit for being white....It is all about making us feel like we need to apologize. I am WHITE-and proud of it! No apologies necessary.”

County Supervisor Ramon Valadez said the post was inappropriate.

“I don't know what she was thinking,” Valadez said. “The truth is, she's not just anyone in this community. She's supposed to be a leader in this community. Part of leadership is making sure that we're getting from point A to point B. And the point B we need to get to is one America.”

He said he is cautious about his own Facebook posts.

“Whether in our personal life or acting in our public life, we always have to be careful,” Valadez said, “because there's not really that kind of separation.”

The only other Republican on the board, Steve Christy, released the following statement:

The violence and resulting deaths in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend are deplorable and shocking. Anything resembling activity involving or utilizing the putrid smell of "White Supremacy", "Neo-Nazism", and the "KKK" should and must be condemned in the strongest of possible terms. There is no place in our American society for any kind of violent and racist behavior. Supervisor Ally Miller's post using her personal Facebook account to comment on a shared article unfortunately gave her detractors the fodder they have been waiting for - an opportunity to pounce and to denounce her.

All Americans must join together as one and reject violence as a tool in the arena of public discourse.

County Supervisor Richard Elias said Miller needs to apologize. He released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened by one of my colleagues' response to the violent and heartbreaking events in Charlottesville. Instead of calling for unity after the deaths of three Americans, as Neo-Nazis and domestic terrorists marched on the streets of an American city, Supervisor Miller called for further division. These comments further legitimize the immoral ideology of white supremacy that is on the rise throughout our country, from cities that that want to regulate how people go to the bathroom, to states that seek to make it legal to drive into crowds of peaceful protestors, all the way to the White House, and it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

This kind of sentiment is not representative of Southern Arizona's beautiful diversity, and it is not becoming of an elected official tasked with protecting the safety and wellbeing of every resident of Pima County. Supervisor Miller, nobody is asking you to apologize for "being white", but you owe it to our community to apologize for your remarks. As Americans, we must stand with our all of our brothers and sisters against hatred, racism, and white supremacy. Pima County is stronger because we celebrate our multicultural heritage. Nobody should feel unsafe or unwelcome here because of who they are.

Miller did not respond to requests for a comment.

