Pickup truck crashes into side of bus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Arizona Geological Survey drone video shows massive fissure in the desert
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Family remembering mom, son killed in fire
-
Immigrant community react to Trump's immigration executive orders
-
Mother, son die in house fire
-
New bodycam video from in-custody death
-
Verify: Can President Trump's build a border wall
-
Dad and daughter duet goes viral
-
Police: Man donkey kicked elevator doors
More Stories
-
Puppy beaten with metal rod finds loving new homeJan 27, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
'Can you hear me?' phone scam makes you a victim…Jan 27, 2017, 8:28 a.m.
-
McCain comes out swinging against Trump administrationJan 27, 2017, 11:30 a.m.