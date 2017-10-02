Close PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip WXIA 4:30 AM. MST October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking Pet rescue won't return missing dog Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting Police need your help identifying suspect in hotel assault 22 pound carrot breaks Guinness record 8-year-old girl missing in Mesa Lowest Price Ever On a Robo Vac - The Deal Guy 1 dead, 1 injured at an Avondale bar The Phoenix Playboy Club: Party club in downtown Phoenix in the 60s and 70s More Stories Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400… Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m. Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the… Oct. 2, 2017, 5:22 a.m. Concert video captures terrifying moments of gunfire… Oct. 2, 2017, 2:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs