Phoenix-area mom sympathizes with family of Payson plane crash victims

Karen Perry points to baby photos of her children, who were killed in a 2011 plane crash. (Photo: 12 News file)

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - The bodies and the plane have been recovered from the horrific plane crash near Payson on Monday night that claimed the lives of a Scottsdale father, his two children and their stepmother.

Eric and Carrie Falbe have been identified as the two adult passenger killed along with two girls, ages 14 and 12. The family was headed to Telluride, Colorado for an annual trip.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing and the aircraft is being transported down to the Phoenix area.

News of the horrific tragedy struck a chord with a Valley mother, Karen Perry, who suffered a similar loss back in 2011 when her ex-husband's plane crashed into the Superstition Mountains, killing everyone onboard, including their three children.

"This mother, I don't know her, but my heart goes out to her," Perry said. "I feel terrible for the situation. I know that the process will be very, very long -- healing for her."

Karen said the ages of the two girls who were killed in the Payson crash, are the ages two of her children would've turned this year.

