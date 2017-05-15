Penn State fraternity victim treated like ‘rag doll' in hazing, father says

The Penn State University campus is seen on November 8, 2011 in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2011 Getty Images)

The family of Timothy Piazza, the Penn State sophomore who died in a fraternity initiation ritual, described the appalling actions of his fraternity brothers and his anguished final hours in an interview with Matt Lauer on TODAY Monday.

Piazza, 19, died on Feb. 4 as a result of a Beta Theta Pi pledge event two days before in which he suffered multiple injuries in a fall down the stairs while highly intoxicated, according to police. Eighteen members of the fraternity, which the university has disbanded, are facing criminal charges.

"It was horrific,'' said his father, Jim Piazza. "This wasn't boys being boys. This was men who intended to force-feed lethal amounts of alcohol into other young men. And what happened throughout the night was just careless disregard for human life. They basically treated our son as roadkill and a rag doll."

No one called 911 for nearly 12 hours after Piazza's fall. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.40, five times the legal limit, after being plied with drinks along with other pledges at the event, according to police.

"Nobody should consume that much alcohol,'' his mother, Evelyn, said. "That's torture."

Much of the scene was captured on surveillance video by the fraternity house's internal system, but the Piazza family has not watched the footage of his final hours.

"We haven't seen the video yet, and I don't really want to see it,'' Jim Piazza said. "But I will tell you this: If the board of trustees and President (Eric) Barron sit down to watch the video with me, I'll watch it.

"I don't want to see it as a parent, because I feel like it's gonna be incredibly painful. And the last memories of my son will be him being abused for 12 hours and dying a slow and painful death."

