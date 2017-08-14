KPNX
Parents upset over school VIP lunch line pass in Florida

Florida middle school halts promotion that offered 'VIP Lunch Line Pass' allowing kids to cut to the front of the line in exchange for a $100 donation after objection from parents.

Melissa Marino, WFLA (NBC) , KPNX 2:50 PM. MST August 14, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida middle school has canceled a fundraising drive offering "VIP Lunch Line Passes" that would have allowed students to cut to the front of the lunch line.

A Parent Teacher Student Association sponsorship form, sent home as part of a start of the school year package, asked parents to sponsor certain dollar amounts, with the money going to help the school.

Parents were concerned about the $100 sponsorship amount, which offers people who pay that amount their last name or business logo on their website, as well as PTSA events and a front of the lunch line pass.

"Polk County has a very high rate of food insecurity when it comes to kids. With middle school already being a very contentious age, with hormones and everything else, the last thing you really want to do is add a food hierarchy on top of that," parent Chris Stephenson said.

Stephenson shared the form in a Facebook post, which has since garnered hundreds of comments from upset parents. One person who commented said the lunch line pass will make disadvantaged students feel like second-class citizens.

"It's like, 'I have money, I'm in the front of line now. All you poor kids get in the back of the line,'" Stephenson said.

