Parents upset over school VIP lunch line pass in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida middle school has canceled a fundraising drive offering "VIP Lunch Line Passes" that would have allowed students to cut to the front of the lunch line.

A Parent Teacher Student Association sponsorship form, sent home as part of a start of the school year package, asked parents to sponsor certain dollar amounts, with the money going to help the school.

Parents were concerned about the $100 sponsorship amount, which offers people who pay that amount their last name or business logo on their website, as well as PTSA events and a front of the lunch line pass.

"Polk County has a very high rate of food insecurity when it comes to kids. With middle school already being a very contentious age, with hormones and everything else, the last thing you really want to do is add a food hierarchy on top of that," parent Chris Stephenson said.

Stephenson shared the form in a Facebook post, which has since garnered hundreds of comments from upset parents. One person who commented said the lunch line pass will make disadvantaged students feel like second-class citizens.

"It's like, 'I have money, I'm in the front of line now. All you poor kids get in the back of the line,'" Stephenson said.

