Obamas leave White House one last time

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Aggressive coyotes in Valley neighborhood
-
Snow hits Flagstaff; rain in the Valley Jan. 19 4 p.m.
-
Trooper speaks on rescuing 16-year-old from human trafficking
-
Sheriff Penzone's plan for tent city?
-
Bobcat killed after it attacks 4 people
-
Police stopped suspect twice after shooting
-
Women's March at AZ state capitol on Jan. 21
More Stories
-
Protesters against Trump gathered outside Arizona CapitolJan 20, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
LIVE: Weather coverage in Phoenix metro area with Matt PaceJan 20, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
-
Protests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-inJan 20, 2017, 5:08 a.m.