O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
Police need your help identifying suspect in hotel assault
-
8-year-old Mesa girl found safe
-
Woman finds out strangers moved into their Tucson home
-
AZ Puerto Ricans respond to Trump's tweets
-
Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event
-
Verify: Athlete rights at school
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
The Phoenix Playboy Club: Party club in downtown Phoenix in the 60s and 70s
-
8-year-old girl missing in Mesa
More Stories
-
Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticismOct. 1, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of OctoberOct. 1, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 yearsOct. 1, 2017, 3:32 a.m.