'Nothing has changed': Cameras find O.J. Simpson at gas station hours after his prison release

O.J. Simpson was released on parole earlier on Sunday, with Nevada officials saying they didn't want a paparazzi situation unfolding near the prison.

Simpson spent the last nine years behind bars for what authorities say was a botched sports memorabilia heist.

It’s clear all eyes are on Simpson after the 70-year-old was freed from the Lovelock Correctional Center. It's been reported by NBC that he plans to stay in Nevada for the time being.

A wise choice, considering Florida's Attorney General has said loud and clear that the Sunshine State doesn't want him, according to reports.

Simpson was quoted back in July saying, “I've done it as well and as respectfully as anyone can.” Those words referred to his time served for the 2007 armed robbery that he was convicted of.

In July 2017, Nevada correctional officials granted his release for parole.

His attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said his top priority now that Simpson is out of prison is spending time with family.

“He's going to be able to hug those family members on the outside,” LaVergne said.

But now that Simpson’s on the outside, the public wants answers.

Bystander: "Juice, how does it feel to be out?"

Simpson: "How in the world, what are you stalking me? Jesus man."

Bystander: "Where are you guys headed?"

Simpson: "One – none of your business. Two – I've been in the car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out?"

NBC posted the clip of Simpson at a gas station in a white SUV, where he claimed nothing in his world has changed.

“I've been in nowhere USA for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life. Please, can I have a break here?” Simpson said.

Longtime friends of Simpson's say he just wants to play golf, see old friends and hang out with family. What he doesn't want is to discuss the charges he was acquitted of back in the '90s.

Of course, following his release, Simpson must comply with rules of parole. Some of those include: no drinking, no weapons, no contact with other ex-cons – all conditions that will be in place until his parole expires after five years.

