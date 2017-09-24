NFL players protest during national anthem

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
-
Trump turns sports into political debate
-
La Ni������a possible for fall and winter
-
Robber cuts store clerk with box cutter
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
Student creates brilliant 3x5 cheat sheet
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Hot Shots Week 5
-
"Sammy the Bull" family member speaks out
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand…Sep 24, 2017, 5:17 p.m.
-
Trump administration announces new travel banSep 24, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
'Couldn't be more disappointed:' Kurt Warner on…Sep 24, 2017, 10:16 a.m.