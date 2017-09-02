Newborn cheetah's make history in Canada

QUEBEC - Cheetah cubs Mosi and Jelanie are 3 months old, and little do they know, they've made history in Canada.
They're the first cheetahs born in Quebec.
In early May they were born about a week premature.
"We had to go in surgery as a C-section and remove the cubs," trainer Natalie Santerre says.
The cubs' mother has no memory of giving birth and likely would have rejected them as her own.
Santerre said it's a miracle they were even born.
"Cheetahs are a very difficult species to breed in captivity for many reasons," she explains.
