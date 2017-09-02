KPNX
Close

Newborn cheetah's make history in Canada

These cheetah cubs may be just 3 months old. but they made history at one zoo in Canada.

Liz Strzepa, WPTZ (NBC) , KPNX 8:23 AM. MST September 02, 2017

QUEBEC - Cheetah cubs Mosi and Jelanie are 3 months old, and little do they know, they've made history in Canada.

They're the first cheetahs born in Quebec.

In early May they were born about a week premature.

"We had to go in surgery as a C-section and remove the cubs," trainer Natalie Santerre says.

The cubs' mother has no memory of giving birth and likely would have rejected them as her own.

Santerre said it's a miracle they were even born.

"Cheetahs are a very difficult species to breed in captivity for many reasons," she explains.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2wYcLEk

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories