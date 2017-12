(Left to right:) Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in a scene from 'Mean Girls.' (Photo: MICHAEL GIBSON, PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

To stay mentally healthy, experts say to get rid of toxic people from your life.

Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more in the video above.

READ: Man shares heartbreaking story about zipping daughter into body bag following heroin overdose

© 2017 KPNX-TV