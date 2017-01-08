New video appears to show start of deadly airport shooting

(Photo: Screenshot, TMZ)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Chilling new security camera video came to light Sunday which shows the start of the deadly shooting and massacre at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

The suspect, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, told investigators he planned the attack that left five dead and six others with injuries. He’s facing a charge of committing an attack of violence at an international airport resulting in death.

The airport is back to full operations now, but there’s a heavy police presence.

The surveillance video captures the gunman after he picked up his bag from the carousel and goes to a bathroom to load the gun. Next, he starts firing.

In the video that TMZ has obtained, you can see the gunman approaches from the left side of the screen.

You can see him casually pull out a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun gun and start shooting.

Immediately, you can see people around him duck and run for cover, visibly stunned.

Police said Santiago carried the gun in his checked luggage.

The cleanup at the terminal is ongoing. Crews are wearing protective white jumpsuits and scrubbing the walls and floors. Piles of items in orange bags line the floor. Heavily armed law enforcement remains visible.

One section of the baggage claim area remains blocked off, while one part is open again.

The ticket counters are fully operational and long lines of travelers are waiting outside.

Large black ribbons hang from the ‘Welcome to Fort Lauderdale’ sign that greets airport visitors.

We’re also learning more about the victims. Adam Angeroth is a friend of an Iowa couple, Michael and Kari Oehme, who were caught in the crossfire.

"The fact that someone was able to get a gun in the airport is astounding,” he said. “And then to have a shooting -- when they were just going down there on a cruise to have some fun. They do this once a year to kind of get away from it all.”

Michael is one of five people who was killed. Kari is one of the six others hurt. She’s recovering from a gunshot to her shoulder.

"It's been kind of a struggle today, but you got to work your way through it because you know she's the one that's really fighting for it,” said Angeroth.

Adam is keeping in close contact with Kari. He says she’s doing well and is just thankful for everyone’s prayers and support. If convicted, Santiago could be sentenced to death.

(© 2017 KPNX)