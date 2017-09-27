This is the most popular city in the world to visit

A new report lists Bangkok, Thailand as the world's most popular city among travelers.
The Mastercard Global Destination Cities report states that in 2016 Bangkok welcomed 19.4 million visitors who spent a total of $14.1 billion. The no. 2 city on the list, London, hosted 19.1 million visitors who spent a total of $16.1 billion.
The U.S. had one city in the top 20: New York, which ranked no. 6 with 12.7 million visitors in 2016. Those visitors spent a total of $17 billion.
Miami, meanwhile, is among the world's hottest destinations. The number of international overnight visitors it hosts annually grew by 10.2 percent between 2009-2016, according to the report.
Here's the top 20 destination cities from the report:
- Bangkok, Thailand
- London
- Paris
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Singapore
- New York
- Seoul, South Korea
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Tokyo
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Hong Kong
- Barcelona, Spain
- Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- Milan, Italy
- Taipei
- Rome
- Osaka, Japan
- Vienna, Austria
- Shanghai, China
- Prague, Czech Republic
