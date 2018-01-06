Texas couple ordered to pay enslaved nanny $121,000

Judge's gavel (Kuzma/ Thinkstock) (Photo: Kuzma)

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area couple who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to forcing a Nigerian woman to work nearly 20 hours a day taking care of their home and five children without pay for two years have been ordered to pay her more than $121,000 in restitution.

Fifty-seven-year-old Chudy Nsobundu, and his 49-year-old wife, Sandra Nsobundu also were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Atlas to seven months in jail and seven months of home confinement, plus three years on probation.

The naturalized U.S. citizens originally from Nigeria recruited the woman there with the promise of a $100 monthly wage. Authorities say they abused her while she worked at their home in the Houston suburb of Katy from September 2013 to October 2015.

They pleaded guilty in 2016.

© 2018 Associated Press